Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.40

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 85665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several analysts recently commented on OROCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

