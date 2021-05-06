OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

NASDAQ KIDS traded up $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $61.27. 16,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,889. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

