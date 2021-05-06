Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

OSK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,573. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,531. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

