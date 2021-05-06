Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,573. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,531. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

