Ouroboros (OURO) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $116,204.83 and approximately $388.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00274033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $666.82 or 0.01185282 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.34 or 0.00786267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,330.91 or 1.00128511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

