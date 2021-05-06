Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36. Ouster has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

