Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36. Ouster has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

