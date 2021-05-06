Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OUTKY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

