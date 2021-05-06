Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

