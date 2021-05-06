Owens & Minor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,890 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 968% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 put options.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,420 shares of company stock worth $3,229,250. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

