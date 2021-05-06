Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Issues Earnings Results

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 2,154,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,718. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

