Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of PCRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,222. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.