Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $153.24. 337,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,929. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

