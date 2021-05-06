PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP James Pieczynski Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.43 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

