PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 26,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

