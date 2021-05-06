PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

MPGPF remained flat at $$7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.