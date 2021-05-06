Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 11,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLTR stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,452,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

