Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 56,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $135.79 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.