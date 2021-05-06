Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 616 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

GS opened at $357.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $359.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.64 and its 200 day moving average is $282.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

