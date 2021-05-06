Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 572,057 shares of company stock valued at $21,269,002. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

