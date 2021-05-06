Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

