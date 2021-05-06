Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Ameren by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

