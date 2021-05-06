Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.21. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,942. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $252.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

