Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 838 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,800. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.