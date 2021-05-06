Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 209,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,836. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $159.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.