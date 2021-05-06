Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit