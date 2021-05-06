Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

