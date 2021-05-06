Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 187,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,326. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

