Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exagen Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.