Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

NYSE:ATO opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.