Parallel Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN stock opened at $313.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.33 and a 200-day moving average of $284.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

