Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 386.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $836.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $847.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.18 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

