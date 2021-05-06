Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 350 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $98.19 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.