Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 504.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

