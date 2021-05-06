Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$11.50. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.42.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 291,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.15. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -76.12.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

