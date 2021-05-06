Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading 27% Lower This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $41.39 million and $24.41 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.12 or 0.00056999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00073429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00269875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.71 or 0.01181153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.64 or 0.00799563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,313.07 or 0.99915468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

