Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

