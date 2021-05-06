Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

