Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.92.

PKI stock opened at C$40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.35. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$30.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.4799998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

