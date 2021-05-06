Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $200,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Masco by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $19,852,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

