Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PASG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 398,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,014. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on PASG. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

