Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,825,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.30 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit