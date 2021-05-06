Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,825,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.30 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.