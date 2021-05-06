Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after buying an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

