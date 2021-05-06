Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes $392,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Bank of America by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 127,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $354.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

