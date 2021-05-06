Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes $465,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $115.78 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.28. The company has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

