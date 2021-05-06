Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $909.46 million and approximately $89.99 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00047040 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.