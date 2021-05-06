Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.41

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.41 and last traded at $101.32, with a volume of 27911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold 202,365 shares of company stock worth $19,541,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $69,980,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

