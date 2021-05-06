PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $247.40, but opened at $258.66. PayPal shares last traded at $251.63, with a volume of 422,991 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

