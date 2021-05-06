Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Paysafe stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

