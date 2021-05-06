Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Paysafe stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit