PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBFX. Citigroup lifted their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.