PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) PT Raised to $16.50

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCB. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $160,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

