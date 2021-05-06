Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.67

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $610.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

